Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 19,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 108,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

