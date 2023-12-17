Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires New Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,899,000 after buying an additional 116,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after purchasing an additional 168,284 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,579,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,667 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,402,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 717,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,640,000 after purchasing an additional 88,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.7 %

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.15. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -275.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

