Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires New Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Masco by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Masco by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Masco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Masco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Masco by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $68.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

