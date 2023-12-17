Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys New Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,016,000 after purchasing an additional 341,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,004,000 after purchasing an additional 487,496 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,486,000 after purchasing an additional 326,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $92.20 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

