Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 94,030 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,031,000 after acquiring an additional 78,301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 864,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.18.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
