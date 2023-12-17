Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys Shares of 1,300 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after acquiring an additional 36,640,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $853,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,759,000 after acquiring an additional 387,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,729. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $35.82 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HAL

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.