Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys Shares of 2,276 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

