Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys Shares of 443 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.14.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.