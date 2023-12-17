Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys Shares of 75 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 64,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $518.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

