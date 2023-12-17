Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $38,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEPC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $28.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -275.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

