Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $38,000 in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 265,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGSB opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $51.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

