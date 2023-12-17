Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $42,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

