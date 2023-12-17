Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $50,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,817,630,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

