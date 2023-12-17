Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $85,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $196.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.49. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $201.62. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

