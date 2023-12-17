Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New $46,000 Investment in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TELL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tellurian by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $431.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

