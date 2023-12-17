Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New $49,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 72,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 517,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,903,000 after buying an additional 128,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.1% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 53,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
