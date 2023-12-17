Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New $56,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 815 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.59.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,987. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

