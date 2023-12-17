Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New $56,000 Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $215.02 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

