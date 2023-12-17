Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New $80,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,237 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $212.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.