Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New $80,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,237 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.