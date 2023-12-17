Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $695,100,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

CMCSA stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Comcast Profile



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

