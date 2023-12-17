Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,766,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,641,000 after purchasing an additional 830,412 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 242.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

