Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,504,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3,595.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 58,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 52,943 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,548,000.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $177.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.71. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $178.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

