Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,494 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,612 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after purchasing an additional 979,223 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,568,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,536,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWX opened at $26.67 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $350.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

