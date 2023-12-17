Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases New Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
IGSB opened at $50.96 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
