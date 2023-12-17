Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases New Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,536. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

