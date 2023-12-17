Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases Shares of 929 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $75.45 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.22.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

