Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes $46,000 Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth $53,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Tellurian by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 32.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Stock Performance

TELL opened at $0.68 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $431.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

