Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes $52,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2164 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.