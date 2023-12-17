Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes $68,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

