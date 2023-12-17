Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes $91,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,494 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,612 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after acquiring an additional 979,223 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,568,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,536,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $26.67 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $350.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.