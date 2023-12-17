Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 153,345 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.27.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $162.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.97. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

