Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

FELE opened at $95.93 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.01. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $538.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

