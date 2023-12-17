Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $35.88 on Friday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

