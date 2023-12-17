Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 98,554.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,067,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,332,000 after buying an additional 9,058,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after buying an additional 6,572,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,651,000 after buying an additional 6,019,701 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,256,000 after buying an additional 5,265,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,591.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,939,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,976,000 after buying an additional 4,647,141 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,374 shares of company stock worth $4,113,447. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

