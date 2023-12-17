Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,324,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $53.27 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.