Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Takes Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,064,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,340,000 after purchasing an additional 243,880 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 860,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 93,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

