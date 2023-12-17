ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6,778.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 84,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 83,370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 105,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 28.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 140,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth $60,870,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 74,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. ING Groep had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

