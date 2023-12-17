Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cfra upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.6 %

IR opened at $74.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.