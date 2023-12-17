Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAUG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 632.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 320,965 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $6,593,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at about $948,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UAUG opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

