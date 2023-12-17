Insider Buying: Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Buys £49,224 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) insider Ming Lu acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.03) per share, with a total value of £49,224 ($61,792.62).

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 876 ($11.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.54. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of GBX 814 ($10.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,381.50 ($17.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 876.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 883.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 968.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.83) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,420 ($17.83) to GBX 1,400 ($17.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.77) to GBX 1,610 ($20.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,590.80 ($19.97).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

