Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $48,650.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,051,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,107,549.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 8,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $57,240.26.

On Thursday, December 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 61,317 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $404,692.20.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $12,840.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 23,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $148,990.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $6,010.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $172,800.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 42,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $222,498.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $312.16 million, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Further Reading

