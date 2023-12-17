Insider Selling: Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Sells $64,890.00 in Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

AEIS stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.84 million. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEIS. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

