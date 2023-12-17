Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells $1,311,709.20 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
NASDAQ BMRN opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.65.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
