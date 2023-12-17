Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells $1,311,709.20 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

