Insider Selling: Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Sells £28,957.50 in Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Lewis sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.08), for a total value of £28,957.50 ($36,351.37).
Chemring Group Price Performance
Shares of LON CHG opened at GBX 335 ($4.21) on Friday. Chemring Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 253.95 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.72 ($4.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 298.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 291.39. The company has a market capitalization of £927.58 million, a PE ratio of 2,392.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98.
Chemring Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Chemring Group Company Profile
Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.
