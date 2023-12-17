Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells $1,986,075.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 17,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $1,986,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 4th, Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $171,199.48.

Datadog Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,021.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.90. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $123.82.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

