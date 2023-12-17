Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $1,167,500.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Exelixis Stock Performance
EXEL opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $23.70.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Exelixis by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
