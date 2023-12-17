Insider Selling: Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Sells C$3,689,456.40 in Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$43.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.76. The company has a market cap of C$40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12-month low of C$29.82 and a 12-month high of C$44.24.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.37 billion during the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.1416431 EPS for the current year.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWO

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.