Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Sells $42,184.80 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) Director James B. Hawkins sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $42,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.87. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 23.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

