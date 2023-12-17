Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $183,717.94 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total value of $183,717.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $12,555,790.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $180,542.68.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20.

META opened at $334.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms's quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Guggenheim upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

